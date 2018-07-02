Two people have been arrested in relation to the shooting of a 37-year-old and an armed robbery which police believe to be related incidents.

Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin, Investigations Manager of the Auckland City Western Area, said police responded to reports of gunshots on Carrington Rd, Mt Albert, about 6.20am on Thursday morning.

At about the same time, a 37-year-old man was dropped off at Auckland Hospital with gunshot wounds.

On Friday night a group armed with weapons entered an address in Carrington Rd and stole several items of property.

Baldwin said police believed these incidents were linked and an investigation has been started.

On June 25, police arrested and charged a 36-year-old man in relation to the

aggravated burglary in Carrington Rd.

He has also been charged in relation to a number of other unrelated matters and has been remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear in Auckland District Court on July 16.

Earlier today, police charged a 47-year-old man in relation to the shooting,

which occurred 11 days earlier.

He has been charged with commission of a crime with a firearm and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and appeared in court today.

Police appreciate this has been a concerning time for the residents in this area and would like to thank the community for their assistance and support in this matter.

"We hope these arrests offer some comfort and reassurance to the

community," Baldwin said.

"We'd like to remind anyone who is aware of any unlawful activity to

contact us as soon as possible.

"Gang and organised crime activity will not be tolerated in our community, and when we all work together we have a much better opportunity to hold those responsible to account."

"If you have any information regarding criminal activity, you can contact your

local police station or information can be provided anonymously to

crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."