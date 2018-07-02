Police investigating the aggravated robbery of the Bellvue Dairy in Taradale are appealing for public information.

At around 7pm last night four people entered the dairy on Gloucester Street armed with knives, metal bars and a hockey stick.

They were heavily disguised and stole a substantial amount of cigarettes and tobacco.

The offenders are thought to be aged between 18 and 25-years-old and left the scene in an older model red Ford Falcon driving south towards EIT.

Anyone who has information that could help is urged to contact Hawke's Bay Police on (06) 831 0700 and ask for Detective Sergeant Craig Vining or Detective Hamish Urquhart.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.