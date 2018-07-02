Houses and a childcare centre were to be evacuated due to smoke coming from a factory fire in Northland.

Police confirmed firefighters from Kerikeri had been called to the plastic factory site on Waipapa Rd about 3.15pm today after a fire broke out.

Smoke coming from the plastic factory in Waipapa. Photo/ Peter de Graaf

Due to the plumes of smoke coming from the fire nearby properties were to be evacuated with help from police.

The road may be closed to traffic as firefighters lay out hoses to source water. Motorists in the area are asked to be patient.

