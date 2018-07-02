Greenpeace protesters who shut down work at the site of a proposed dairy farm extension in the Mackenzie Basin of South Canterbury have been arrested by police.

Around 45 protesters locked themselves this morning on to diggers and other machinery, disrupting construction on an irrigation pipeline for the new dairy farm near Aoraki, Mount Cook.

Twelve protesters had been arrested and taken to the Timaru Police Station this afternoon, a police spokeswoman said.

"Our message is clear," Greenpeace Sustainable Agriculture Campaigner Genevieve Toop said.

"For the sake of the Mackenzie and our rivers, industrial dairy expansion has to stop."

Toop said, "twelve brave New Zealanders took a stand today" on behalf of "all" who wanted to save New Zealand's rivers, land, and climate from industrial dairy expansion.

Greenpeace said the Mackenzie is home to the endangered native kakī/black stilt and claims it is not suitable for dairy farming.

The Mackenzie is a naturally dry region. Greenpeace said its soils are characterised as well-drained, or "leaky", which means agricultural pollution could easily leach into waterways.

The proposed new dairy farm, owned by Dunedin accountant Murray Valentine, has almost all the consents and permissions it needs to go ahead.

The Government is rewriting the regulations around freshwater and agricultural pollution. That's due to be released later this year.

Nearly 30,000 people have signed the new Greenpeace petition to ban new dairy conversions across New Zealand.