A Facebook offer of stolen property and ''green" led police to uncover a host of incriminating material which has landed a Whanganui man in jail.

Judge Dugald Matheson sentenced Kane Winika, 30, to two years' imprisonment in Whanganui District Court.

Winika was convicted of receiving property, possessing cannabis for supply, possessing utensils to consume drugs, unlawfully possessing ammunition and taking cards for pecuniary advantage.

Judge Matheson set the scene for the court.

"Between midday on 26 March and the 3rd of April, Land Meat New Zealand were subject to a burglary, an unknown number of offenders removed a large amount of property, including climbing equipment and portable radios and a radio hand piece.

"All of that property belonged to Land Meats."

On April 3, Winika listed the stolen items for sale on a Facebook page, as well as advertising "green" for sale, green being a common term for cannabis.

"At around 2.55pm on the third of April, police executed a search warrant and located not only the items identified, but also pipes, eight cannabis tinnies and nine rounds of ammunition," Judge Matheson said.

"Then, on the 29th of March, the second victim parked his vehicle at his workplace and from that vehicle you would take a wallet and credit cards."

Winika used two cards multiple times, one a Mastercard on which he spent $327 and the other a Westpac bank card which had $400 spent from it.

"You have a history which includes drug related offending and in excess of 30 dishonesty offences, also, ammunition and cannabis are not a good mix," Judge Matheson said.

"I need to hold you accountable, I need to denounce and deter your behaviour, there will be 24 months' imprisonment."

Judge Matheson ordered reparation of $417.88 to Westpac and $115.80 to ANZ.