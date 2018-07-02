Nurses and midwives will see their pay go up by at least 12.5 per cent by August 2018 while $38 million of new funding will be provided to allow district health boards to hire extra staff under the latest pay offer.

The New Zealand Nurses' Organisation has recommended its members accept the latest offer which would avoid planned strike action.

Nurses last week entered a final round of mediation to try to reach an agreement before the strikes, the first of which was to take place on Thursday.

A new offer was tabled on Friday and the first strike called off while members voted.

Today, the New Zealand Nurses' Organisation has released details of the latest offer.

The revised offer includes a further 3 per cent pay rise for those at the top of their field to provide a more equitable outcome, $38 million in new funding to provide safe staffing levels in hospitals and community-based organisations and a guarantee any pay equity claims would be assessed and implemented by December 31, 2019.

Midwives and healthcare assistants industrial services manager Cee Payne said those were among the key priorities identified by members' after the last vote.

"A primary reason we recommend the offer is because it addresses the historical undervaluing of nurses and midwives," Payne said. "We are determined to see nursing in New Zealand become, once again, a rewarding and attractive profession that people wish to [have] a career in.

"The revised offer includes additional financial recognition for all occupational groups covered by the DHB Multi-Employer Collective Agreement (Meca). These additions are above general wage increases."

Payne said the offer also allows pay equity negotiations, which may lead to further pay increases before the agreement expires.

Those employed under the collective agreement would receive a one off lump sum payment of 2000 as soon as the agreement was ratified.

Nurses, midwives, healthcare assistants and hospital aides on the top tier of each category were also given a further 3 per cent pay rise from May 2019 boosting their total increase to at least 12.5 per cent.

The extra funding to employ more staff would take effect immediately to allow recruiting to begin.

DHB members will vote for the agreement online from tomorrow. Voting closes at 5pm on July 9.

The details

• Senior nurses and midwives and nurse practitioners would have their pay increased by 10.6 per cent on all grade steps and 13.6 per cent on the top step of each grade.

•Community nurses and midwives would have their pay increased by 9.6 per cent on all wage steps and 12.6 per cent for those on step eight of the scale.

• Registered nurses and midwives on all wage steps would also get paid 9.5 per cent extra. Two new salary steps were also introduced at $72,944 and $77,386 - equivalent to 12.5 per cent and 15.9 per cent pay rises respectively.

• Enrolled nurses on all wage steps would get a pay rise of 9.5 per cent but a new salary step would be created to give another 3 per cent.

• Healthcare assistants and hospital aides would also get a 9.5 per cent rise with a new salary step created offering another 3 per cent.