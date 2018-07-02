A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a two-year-old girl in the Rangitaiki River last night.

About 6pm last night Whakatāne police were called to the Matahina Dam area, following the report of a 2-year-old missing in the Rangitaiki River.

Last night police were told a person went into Lake Matahina with the young child. An adult was found at the location, but the child couldn't be immediately found.

After an extensive search and rescue operation the body of the child was located in the river about 11pm.

Lake Matahina is in the Whakatāne district, between Kawerau and Taneatua.