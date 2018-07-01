A teenager has appeared in court after a young man's body was found on a Canterbury lifestyle block during a two-day police hunt.

The 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Oliver Johnston, aka Oliver Greene, a 20-year-old from Christchurch.

The charge alleges the murder happened between June 23 and June 28.

The teen's parents were in court this morning when he appeared via audio visual link from custody.

Advertisement

Judge Paul Kellar granted interim name suppression on grounds of extreme hardship and preservation of fair trial rights after an application by defence counsel James Rapley. Name suppression would have to be argued more fully at the next appearance, the judge said.

The teen was remanded without plea in custody to the High Court on July 20.

Rapley indicated that he would apply for bail before that date, highlighting that the accused was only 18.

Police confirmed Johnston was found at the rural Woodend Beach property 20kms north of Christchurch on Saturday.

Detectives rushed to the Jelfs Rd property on Thursday after reports a body was there.

But it took them two days, and intense specialist searches, before they discovered it.

Police are continuing the investigation and scene examination.

Johnston's family has asked for privacy.