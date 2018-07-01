A man was flown to hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed during a domestic incident in Waiuku, southwest of Auckland.

A police spokeswoman said police attended a domestic incident in the town just after 2am on Sunday, where a male had been stabbed.

A female had been charged with serious assault and police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew the man, who was in his 30s, to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.