One person has died and the Northwestern Motorway is closed city-bound following a serious crash near St Lukes.

Emergency services were called to the crash between a motorcycle and a truck at 6.38am.

St John confirmed one person had died at the scene.

The motorway is closed between St Lukes off-ramp and the on-ramp.

It is causing heavy traffic right back to Great North Rd and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to be patient and follow the directions of emergency personnel.

More to come.