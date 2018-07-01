A motorcyclist has died in a crash near St Lukes and the Northwestern Motorway is closed citybound.

The crash, between a motorcycle and a truck, happened shortly after 6.30am.

St John said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The motorway will be closed for some time this morning at the crash scene, between St Lukes off-ramp and the on-ramp, which is already causing significant traffic congestion.

Motorists have been stuck in the Waterview tunnel since the accident. Photo / Stefanie Blithe

NZ Transport Agency said traffic is backed up to Hobsonville Rd.

The Great North Rd on-ramp eastbound has also been closed.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes or delay travel wherever possible.

NZTA tweeted that traffic is being diverted at Western Springs off-ramp and will be put back on to the motorway at the Western Springs on-ramp.

