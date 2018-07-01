Fine, warm days but freezing, frosty nights are on the way after a wet weekend for most of the country.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said the low pressure system behind the weekend rain was east of the country, moving away.

A southwest flow had moved over the country, with just some showers today in western areas.

However, a ridge of high pressure was moving onto the South Island tonight, and rest of the country tomorrow.

We start with satellite derived radar showing rain earlier this morning over the SI & additional rain poised to move on the NI.



We end with forecast accumulated rainfall to midnight Tuesday.



Possible impacts: Localised flooding & slips where heaviest rain occurs.



~Chris pic.twitter.com/sLbddAFQbQ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 30, 2018

"It is looking quite settled over the next few days," Glassey said.

The front had begun to ease by yesterday evening, and overnight there were just a few showers.

The most significant weather was felt on the North Island's east coast, with a wind gust of nearly 200km/h recorded at Cape Turnagain, a headland between Hawke's Bay and the Tararua Ranges.

"It is quite exposed there, so wind gusts that strong are not unheard of."

Last week of school (for most) before school holidays and here's what to expect weather-wise for the week ahead.



~Chris pic.twitter.com/UJIr5ycWHO — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 1, 2018

Temperatures remained relatively warm last night, due to the wind and layer of cloud cover.

However, as the high pressure moves in tonight there will be cold weather returning.

"Tomorrow morning and Wednesday are looking to be pretty frosty in places.

"The ridge will make the winds die out and bring clear skies, perfect recipe for cold overnight temperatures."

The cold night and fine day pattern would continue until Friday, when another front was forecast to arrive in the South Island, spreading to the North Island on Saturday.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Fine spells, and the odd shower from late morning. Southwesterlies. 16C high, 9C overnight.

Auckland

​ Fine spells and a few showers. Westerlies. 16C high, 7C overnight.

Hamilton

Cloudy periods. A few showers, more frequent from afternoon. Westerlies. 15C high, 2C overnight.

Tauranga

Fine spells, a few afternoon showers. Westerlies. 16C high, 5C overnight.

New Plymouth Showers, chance heavy and thundery from afternoon, clearing at night. Westerlies. 14C high, 5C overnight.



Napier Fine, then one or two showers as gusty northwesterlies change southwest in the evening. 17C high, 5C overnight.



Wellington Cloudy periods. A few showers from midday as northwesterlies turn strong southerly. 13C high, 7C overnight.



Nelson Cloudy periods, chance shower until evening. Southwest breezes. 14C high, 1C overnight.

Christchurch Showers and southwesterlies, easing this evening. 10C high, 3C overnight.



Dunedin Often cloudy with a few showers, then fine spells from afternoon and southwest winds easing. 10C high, 6C overnight.