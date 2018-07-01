A child is reportedly missing after police were told a person went into Lake Matahina, in the Eastern Bay, with a young child.

A police media spokeswoman has confirmed police have found the adult in the area unharmed but as yet had not found the child.

She said police were initially called to the area about 6pm tonight after it was feared the adult and the child were in the lake.

She could not confirm if the adult had been in the lake before the adult was found.

Police were still in the area looking for the child, she said.

No further details were available.

Lake Matahina is in the Whakatane district, between Kawerau and Taneatua.