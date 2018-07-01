A child is reportedly missing after police were told a person went into Lake Matahina, in the Eastern Bay, with a young child.

A police media spokeswoman has confirmed police have found the adult in the area unharmed but as yet had not found the child.

She said police were initially called to the area about 6pm tonight after it was feared the adult and the child were in the lake.

She could not confirm if the adult had been in the lake before the adult was found.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police were still in the area looking for the child, she said.

No further details were available.

Lake Matahina is in the Whakatane district, between Kawerau and Taneatua.

Related articles:

ROTORUA DAILY POST

A night of adrenaline, flashing lights and sparkle at Slam Rock in Rotorua

30 Jun, 2018 10:47pm
3 minutes to read
ROTORUA DAILY POST | Sport

Whakarewarewa win thriller

1 Jul, 2018 12:50pm
4 minutes to read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Intervene Rotorua Smokefreerockquest winner

30 Jun, 2018 5:47pm
3 minutes to read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

180km to go for trans-Tasman kayaker

30 Jun, 2018 1:01pm
3 minutes to read