Fine and frosty is on the forecast for most of the country this week after being struck by rain over the weekend.

The fronts that brought in the heavy rain and thunderstorms over Sunday and today between Tauranga and Wellington are moving to the east of New Zealand to make way for finer days, according to MetService.

Early morning fog shrouded Auckland at the weekend and there may be more tomorrow, the MetService says. Photo / Michael Craig

Central parts of the North Island such as Hamilton, Tauranga Taumarunui, Taupo, Rotorua and Taihape will be frosty and, in some parts, foggy from tomorrow with even fog a possibility in Auckland.

MetService shift forecaster Larissa Marintchenko said there was a chance of showers with southwesterly winds in Auckland on Tuesday, but these will clear up from Wednesday where it would be fine with light winds. It would be a welcome change from the wet and cloudy weather hanging over Auckland at the weekend.

A tourist grabs snaps of the fog from the top of Mt Eden. Photo / Alex Robertson

Cold nights are expected along with white frost in some areas, but the daytime temperature would reach up to 13C.