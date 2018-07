Extra fire crews were called in to help battle a house fire in Mission Bay.

The top floor of the two-storey home was ablaze when crews arrived. A call was put out for a second crew of firefighters to help extinguish the blaze on Kempthorne St, which began about 2.45pm today.

Northern fire communications shift manager Craig Dally said the firefighters had since put the fire out.

No one was in the house at the time, he said.