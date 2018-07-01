Education Minister Chris Hipkins says four months is long enough for a review of NCEA but says he is open to extending it in the wake of an open protest letter by 40 Auckland secondary school principals.

The principals are calling for the review to reviewed.

"We think that is a reasonably good consultation period time," Hipkins told reporters at Parliament today.

"If at the end of that people are still saying 'hey, we don't feel like we've had the chance to have our voices heard', then we certainly open to discussing that further.

Advertisement

"We don't want to rush this. We do want to make sure that everybody who has got a view has the opportunity to participate in the process."

He made his comments in the wake of a full-page ad in the Herald on Sunday giving the minister a "Fail" on the NCEA review.

"Too rushed Minister Hipkins," the ad said. "Not enough thought. Must do better for our young people."

The principals are not opposed to the review, and in fact say it is necessary for improvements.

"But the review is flawed and we will not stand idle on the sidelines watching a fraught process pass us by."

They say there has been a lack of process with secondary school principals.

Students aged 5 to 18 had been targeted to enter competitions to "express themselves", with prizes valued at over $27,000.

"We suggest that those with experience in the sector (teachers and principals) should have been asked directly for feedback.

"We are the guardians of young people's secondary school education and believe our input is essential."

Hipkins said that the review was not just about principals and the review panel of seven had to involve everybody in it.

"We want to hear from principals and we want to hear from young people. I do disagree with the principals' view that the voices of young people are not important in this process.

"Ultimately it is their futures we are talking about."

Hipkins said the principals' reference in the ad to the contribution of young voices could be read a number of different ways.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says he was 'a little disappointed' with the open letter from principals.

He had been "a little disappointed" when he saw the open protest letter in the paper but they would be given ample opportunity to be fully engaged with the process.

"This is not a pre-determined review. We've basically put some big ideas out there. That was done by an independent review panel. The Government has not made any decisions about what the future of the NCEA might look like."

Hipkins said some of the names of principals on the open letter were not a surprise.

"Their views on NCEA are well known - they are much more traditional in their thinking. "We do want to hear from them but also want to hear from people with different views."

The principals said two things needed to happen: Fix the teacher supply and establish a consensus on the curriculum.

"With teacher supply secured and a curriculum in place, we would have a sound foundation to improve the existing NCEA assessment system.

"The starting point should be direct consultation with second school principals."

The letter is signed by the following principals:

Brent Lewis, Avondale College

Sandy Pasley, Baradene College

Craig Waller, Birkenhead College

Myles Hogarty, De la Salle College

Paul McKinley, Glenfield College

Steve McCracken, Kaipara College

Simon Lamb, King's College

Chris Rooney, Liston College

CJ Healey, Long Bay College

Steven Hargreaves, Macleans College

Nick Coughlan, One Tree Hill College

Patrick Gale, Rangitoto College

Nixon Cooper, Rosmini College

Gary Moore, Rutherford College

Jim Dale, Sacred Heart College

Robin Staples, Southern Cross Campus

Justine Mahon, St Cuthbert's College

Kieran Fouhy, St Paul's College

James Bentley, St Peter's College

Mark Shanahan, Waitakere College

Brian Evans, Wesley College

Tim O'Connor, Auckland Grammar School

Donald MacLean, Dilworth School

Heather McRae, Diocesan School for Girls

Michael Purcell, Henderson High School

Grant McMillan, James Cook High School

Adeline Blair, Kelston Boys' High School

Glen Denham, Massey High School

Patrick Drumm, Mt Albert Grammar School

Alex Reed, Pinehurst School

Mary Nixon, Takapuna Grammar School

Rockley Montgomery, Vanguard Military School

David Ferguson, Westlake Boys' High School

Jane Stanley, Westlake Girls' High School

John Morris, Past Headmaster Auckland Grammar

Byron Bentley, Past Principal Macleans College

John Taylor, Past Headmaster King's College