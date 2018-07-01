A man was stabbed in his face and underarm after an incident at a Hamilton property.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a Dryden Rd property to assist ambulance staff about 6.45pm on Friday after learning the man had been stabbed.

The 21-year-old man suffered wounds under his arm and on his face.

He was taken to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.

A 20-year-old man at the property has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Thursday.