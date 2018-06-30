Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has spoken to the public for the first time since leaving hospital after the birth of her child a week ago.

Ardern posted a Facebook livestream of herself, holding her "human hot water bottle" baby Neve, to share her excitement about the Government's Families Package which came into effect today.

The package worth more than $5 billion was one of the "most significant changes" to the welfare system that had been made in decades, she said.

"This is the thing I am most proud of."

Families with newborn babies would be $60 better off a week, she said.

"It's really an acknowledgement about that being such an important period.

"Best start I am so, so proud of, from that time that it was designed on the floor of my friend's home in Hastings, we tested it with a lot of people, worked it through and it stood the test of time.

"I think the principle behind it is really, really solid."

The Families Package, which was funded by cancelling the previous National government's planned tax cuts, will cost $5.53 billion over five years.

The Government estimates that by 2020/21, when the package is fully rolled out, some 384,000 families with children will be better off by about $75 a week. It is projected to lift the number of children living out of poverty by 64,000, or about 41 per cent, by 2020.



Other Families Package measures which take effect on July 1 include:

• An increase in paid parental leave from 18 to 22 weeks, and a further increase to 26 weeks on July 1, 2020

• A rise in the Family Tax Credit and Working for Families abatement threshold, making 26,000 more families eligible, rising to 39,000 by 2020/2021

• An automatic winter energy payment for beneficiaries, superannuitants and veterans' pension beneficiaries. Those who don't want it can opt out

• An increase in the orphan's benefit, unsupported child benefit and foster care allowance by $20.31 a week.

• Increases in accommodation supplement and benefits, announced by the previous National government.