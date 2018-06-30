It might feel a touch warmer this morning but it could still be the perfect evening to rug up at home with wet weather expected across much of the country including Auckland.

A couple of fronts were expected to move onto western parts of the South Island on Sunday morning and approach the lower North Island towards midday.

MetService meteorologist Douglas Mason said showers in Auckland this afternoon were likely to develop into heavier rain in the evening.

"After the front goes through, about late evening, it's a westerly flow and there might be a few showers but it will generally ease.

"It will probably fell marginally warmer ahead of this front but then behind it will be a gradual cooling trend."

Across the country many places would be facing stormier conditions today.

Taranaki, coastal Waitomo, and the west coast of the South Island have been forecast with a moderate risk of thunderstorms.

Any thunderstorms that eventuate in these areas were likely to produce localised heavy rain of 10 to 25mm per hour.

There was a broader low risk the predicted thunderstorms this evening would reach western and central parts of the North Island including Auckland, Northland, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Occasional rain developing afternoon. Northwesterlies developing morning. High 16C, low 10C

Auckland

Cloud increasing. Periods of rain from afternoon, with possibly heavy falls. Northwesterlies developing morning. High 15C, low 11C

Hamilton

Rain developing during morning, with possibly heavy falls from afternoon, easing evening. Northerlies, turning westerly evening. High 14C, low 9C

Tauranga

Cloudy periods. Rain with possibly heavy falls and northwesterlies developing by evening, easing overnight. High 15C, low 10C

New Plymouth

Rain developing morning, with possibly heavy and thundery falls, easing evening as northerlies turn westerly. High 15C, low 11C

Napier

Cloudy periods. Occasional rain developing afternoon, clearing at night. Northerlies developing. High 14C, low 7C

Nelson

Rain, developing morning, easing evening. Northerlies. High 14C, low 4C

Christchurch

Partly cloudy, with a few spots of light rain. Northerlies changing southwest at night. High 15C, low 4C

Dunedin

Partly cloudy, with a few spots of rain. Northerlies changing southwest evening.High 12C, low 8C