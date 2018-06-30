One lucky winner is now $12 million richer after taking out Lotto Powerball tonight.

The ticket, which also won a one-sixth share of Lotto Division One, is now worth $12,166,667 and was bought from New World Wanaka.

There are five Lotto Division One tickets each now worth $166.667.

Three of those tickets were bought in Auckland - at Valentines Stationers, Palomino Supervalue and online at MyLotto.

The other two were bought at Inner City Post & Lotto Palmerston North, and Centre City New World in Dunedin.

Strike Four wasn't struck, and jackpots to Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 12, 16, 23, 29, 31, 39. The bonus number was 25 and the Powerball was number one.

Strike numbers were 23, 29, 12 and 16.