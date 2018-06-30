The sunshine enjoyed today will be replaced by showers and heavier rain tomorrow - but it will be warmer.

The weekend kicked off with a sun-filled start but will end on a warmer, wetter note as rain settles in across most of the country.

The burst of sunshine that brought chilly overnight temperatures will be off the radar until at least Tuesday.

An active front is forecast to move north across New Zealand over coming days bringing heavy rain and possible thunderstorms to the lower North Island and western parts of the South Island.

Rain is expected across Auckland in the late afternoon tomorrow and early evening with some heavy spells.

"It will be cloudier and there will be rain but we are not expecting the chill, it will be warming up," Metservice meteorologist Larissa Marintchenko said.

A high of 14 degrees is expected in Auckland with a low of 8-10 degrees overnight.

Marintchenko said there was no chance of a repeat of this morning's heavy fog that caused traffic chaos and saw dozens of flights cancelled and delayed in the main centres.

At Auckland Airport, more than 30 domestic flights were cancelled and others delayed because of the fog.

Fog restrictions were put in place about 4am and were lifted at 9.05am.

The rain is expected to hit Wellington a little earlier than the rest of the North Island but it will also be lighter and is expected to clear by the evening.

In Christchurch the rain will also be lighter and the temperatures cooler with a high of 12 degrees and dropping to 6 degrees overnight.

There was a chance rainfall accumulations could reach warning criteria about Westland, Buller and northwest Nelson, with a low confidence about Taranaki and the Tararua Range.