A Hamilton woman is missing and police are concerned for her safety.

Stephanie King, 39, was last seen yesterday morning at 7.30am when she left her home on a bus.

Police say it is out of character for her to not be in contact and they have concerns for her safety.

King has contacts in Hamilton and the wider Waikato district, police say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Waikato Police on (07) 858 6200.