An Auckland couple are reeling after their quiet Saturday afternoon in was disrupted by a car crashing into their living room.

The vehicle went through two fences and into a property on the corner of Penrose Rd and Young Rd, in Penrose, around 3.30pm.

A man who was inside the house, who wanted to be known just as Blake, said he and his wife had been "chilling out" in their bedroom watching TV when a Subaru crashed into the lounge.

"It scared the hell out of me and my wife," Blake said.

"We'd literally brought the dogs in a few minutes before. So lucky we did otherwise they probably wouldn't be alive."

The car went through two fences and into a property on the corner of Penrose Rd and Young Rd around 3.30pm. Photo / Sam Sword

A police spokeswoman said officers were speaking with the driver.

Fire fighters and a St John ambulance also attended the incident, she said, though it didn't appear that anyone was injured.

Blake said the household was grateful for the influx of help.

A car crashed into a house on Penrose Rd in Auckland today. Photo / Sam Sword

"The emergency services got here really quickly - they did an amazing job and they calmed us all down."

"The public were great as well - we've had neighbours, random people off the street coming in and helping us out."

Blake said one person had unravelled the hose and dampened down the car, which had caught fire following the crash.

"It was pretty impressive to see everyone come together and help."

Another woman had particularly helpful, who he wanted to thank.

"She was awesome," he said.

"She kept calm and called the police and all the other services."