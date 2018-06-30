Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries following a collision involving a car and two dirt bikes in East Auckland.

The crash happened just after 12.40pm on East Tamaki Road, between Springs Rd and Accent Dr.

Both police and an ambulance crew from St John attended the incident.

Reports from St John said two people were suffering from serious injuries following the incident.

One other person sustained moderate injuries.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Meanwhile, motorists are experiencing delays on Auckland's southbound motorway following a pileup which involved several cars.

A police spokeswoman said reports suggested five or six cars were involved in the crash.

A tow car has been called to move the vehicles. There were no reported injuries.