Police are calling for witnesses to an Auckland crash which left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

The accident, on June 22 at 3.15pm, saw a blue Hyundai Accent travelling north on Titirangi Road go through the roundabout at the intersection with Gold Road and collide with a motorcyclist riding a black Forza moped, police say.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Due to the time of the day, police believe there must be motorists or passers-by that witnessed the crash but have not yet spoken to authorities.

If you saw the crash, or either of the vehicles prior to the crash, please call Acting Sergeant Colin Nuttall of the Serious Crash Unit on 09 481 0773.