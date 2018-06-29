Police in Wellington are investigating the circumstances of the death of a man found unresponsive at a Lower Hutt property last night.

Police said emergency services were called to a house on Davis Grove, in Wainuiomata, about 10pm after reports of the discovery of an unresponsive man.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said: "Unfortunately, he was unable to be revived and died early this morning at Lower Hutt Hospital.''

Police reassured the public that there were no community safety concerns, but would be investigating the circumstances of what they say is an "unexplained" death.