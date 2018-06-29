The horror week on New Zealand's roads has continued - with three people dying in separate crashes overnight.

Two people died - and another suffered critical injuries - in a crash at Nuhaka, east of Wairoa, on Friday night.

Emergency services were notified to the crash just after 8pm.

The critically injured person was airlifted to hospital.

Advertisement

Police confirmed this morning that one person has died after a crash in the Manawatu at about 1am.

Two cars - which were carrying six people - collided on Rongotea Rd.

As well as the deceased, one person suffered serious injuries, and four suffered minor injuries. The serious crash unit is investigating.

Shockwaves rippled through the country last week following a two car crash near Waverley which killed seven people - including a baby girl.