Fog is affecting some domestic flights at Auckland Airport this morning, a spokesman has confirmed.

Seventeen arriving and departing flights have been delayed. All are regional flights.

"National flights to Wellington, Queenstown, Christchurch and Dunedin are not affected."

International arrivals and departures are also running as normal.

Travellers should contact their airline or check the airport's website -www.aucklandairport.co.nz/flights - for more information.

Parts of Auckland were blanketed by fog this morning, but the airport was initially unaffected.

However, fog rolled in to the airport at 7.36am, the spokesman said.

Much of the country has woken to a clear, crisp morning, with a sparkly layer of frost as far north as Auckland.

Metservice meteorologist Josh Griffin said Auckland dipped to a low of 2C overnight, Wellington 4C, Christchurch -3C and Dunedin -2C.

Some experts suggested yesterday Auckland could threaten its record low for June - a bone-chilling -1.5C reached in 1967 according to Niwa, but Griffin said the record remained unbroken.

West Auckland suburb Whenuapai got closest, falling to 0C overnight.





2.7 but feels like 1 degree.

Wish we had central heating.

Or if it’s going to be cold at least snow, where’s the winter glamour? Auckland, you sub tropical idiot. — VC (@Rooftop_gambler) June 29, 2018

Frosts can begin to occur when the temperature drops to around 2C or below, so many parts of the country could be affected this morning.

Taupō was the coldest North Island centre, with a -4C low overnight, shared with Central Plateau village National Park.

Hamilton wasn't far behind on -2C and even Northland shivered overnight, falling to 2C.

In the South Island, Pukaki, near Mt Cook, may have been the coldest place in the country, on -6C.

Queenstown and Alexandra shared a low of -3C while at the other end of the island Blenheim nudged -1.7C.

Griffin said it was a cold night, but not unexpected.

"It's nothing that outside the climatological norms."

Clear skies across much of the country meant chilled Kiwis would be rewarded with a nice day, barring a few isolated showers on the Taranaki coast.

Aucklanders can expect a high of 14C and Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin residents 12C. It will be 11C in Christchurch.

The South Island's West Coast could also expect showers turning to rain later today, as a south-westerly front began to move onto the country, eventually crossing the North Island tomorrow, Griffin said.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for the ranges of Westland, south of Otira, and Fiordland, north of Doubful Sound, on Sunday.

Rain would also spread to most of the North Island tomorrow and through into Monday, he said.

But there's sunshine on the horizon - a ridge building in after Monday is expected to bring settled weather to the country early next week.