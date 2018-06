Two people have died in a serious crash in the Hawkes Bay this evening.

Another person has critical injuries and has been taken to hospital by helicopter.

The car crash occurred on State Highway 2 in Nuhaka, between Wairoa and Gisborne.

Emergency services were notified about the crash just after 8pm. The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

The highway has been closed. Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Wairoa should use State Highway 38, police said.