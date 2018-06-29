A self-proclaimed Napier spiritual medium, who indecently assaulted a teenage boy who sought his guidance, has been sentenced to eight months' home detention and ordered to do 100 hours' community work.

Craig Wright, 35, denied the charge at a trial in Napier District Court last month but was found guilty and was back in court yesterday for sentencing before Judge Bridge Mackintosh.

Mackintosh noted victims of such offences, in this case a teenage male half the defendant's age, felt unable to seek help because of embarrassment and their own confusion.

The offence happened in what Wright regarded as a "ritual cleansing" and which took place over about four hours in the victim's own bedroom on May 6 last year, when the victim was aged 17.

Wright had decided the cleansing was necessary to remove an "entity attachment" and went into the youth's bedroom, pouring salt on the doorway as he entered and closed the door, before lighting a candle, and getting the youth to lie on his bed.

During the consultation Wright touched the youth's genitals by cupping his hands over the youth's penis, and got the teenager to touch Wright's own penis.

Among aggravating factors highlighted by Crown prosecutor Cameron Stuart was that Wright continued to deny the offence and showed no remorse.