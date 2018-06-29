Seven firearms, drugs, thousands of dollars worth of stolen property and a large amount of cash have been found at a Whanganui property with ties to organised crime.

Police executed a search warrant at the residential property on Thursday following a spate of rural burglaries and discovered "more than they were looking for".

Detective Sergeant Dave Thompson said seven firearms, at least one of them loaded, and a large amount of ammunition were found.

Police also found about 14 grams of methamphetamine and $11,450 in cash.

Advertisement

Between $10,000 and $15,000 worth of property has been identified as coming from recent burglaries in the Whanganui area and it is believed more property will be identified as being stolen in burglaries.

"It was clear to police that occupants of this address had ties to an organised criminal gang," Thompson said.

A 45-year-old Whanganui man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

A 37-year-old man from Whanganui has been charged with seven counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, one of unlawful possession of ammunition and two of burglary.

"The result from this warrant is outstanding," Thompson said.

"To get seven firearms off the street and out of the hands of criminals is extremely pleasing.

"Police continue to target organised criminal groups and the negative effect they have within our communities through disrupting their activity and holding offenders to account for their offending, taking these weapons and drugs off the street before they harmed anyone is a great result for our community.

"Being able to return stolen property to the rightful owners really caps it off."

Anyone who has concerns about organised criminal activity in their community should contact their local police or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.