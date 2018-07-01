Auckland's Mr Marina has offered an assurance over public spaces on the waterfront, saying his plans for three major Auckland marinas will actually improve access.

Simon Herbert's Empire Capital has come under scrutiny after the emergence of a new group of marina users set up to challenge Auckland Council's sale of land at marinas.

Empire Capital has spent close to $50 million for land at Hobsonville Marina, Pine Harbour Marina and Bayswater Marina with plans to develop apartments, cafes and shopping areas.

The Auckland Marina Users Association said the loss of the land would deprive citizens of access to the waterfront and questioned the sales when there was special legislation which protected at least one of the areas.

Herbert told the NZ Herald: "We are very aware of the need for public access to the coast and other open spaces."

He said the company's projects would deliver housing in sought-after locations, improved public transport, better public access to the waterfront and would "future proof" the existing marinas.

The vision for Bayswater Marina.

"Across Auckland there is now wide acceptance that marinas and coastal locations are more than just places to tie up boats, and park cars.

"There are a limited number of berth holders who want to maintain the status quo. But generally speaking, the local communities want better access to the water.

"They welcome the idea of new amenities like cafes and restaurant. They're excited by the prospect of new landscaping and attractive boardwalks.

"They don't see value in large areas of prime land being used only for parking cars and trailers."

Herbert rejected claims by marina users that his company's purchase of the land was the result of a special arrangement with council.

He said marinas in Auckland - aside from Westhaven - were built and owned privately.

The change now was the council's Unitary Plan which allowed owners to "regenerate the barren marina carparks" with new waterfront developments.

"The aim is to have more people, not less. They'll be attracted by ferry terminals, cafes and restaurants and apartments."

Herbert had previously told Auckland Council's Unitary Plan hearings the Bayswater Marina was a "prime waterfront location that is currently sparse and inefficiently used".

Pine Harbour marina.

"Currently, it is not a successful or well-utilised public area, and as mentioned above is predominantly used as a car park."

He was speaking in response to submissions suggesting broad public access to Bayswater, even though Empire Capital had bought the marina area.

In his submission, he said: "The public have received the capital value for the land we purchased and I believe we should be able to make reasonable use of that land. It is not reasonable, having paid for the freehold of the land, that it continue to be required to be used for public purposes."

The land sales are part of an Auckland Council plan to get rid of ratepayer-owned assets considered unnecessary to its core public role.

