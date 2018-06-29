A man stabbed in the neck with a knife is recovering in hospital as police look for his attacker.

The 22-year-old is in a serious but stable condition after the assault in a Marine Parade carpark in New Brighton.

Detective Sergeant Mike Freeman of Christchurch Police said there was an altercation at around 10.30pm on June 28.

The offender was described as aged between 20 and 35, of slight build, with fair skin and wearing a black hoody.

He left the scene in a gold or bronze Nissan car.

Anyone with information can message mff851@police.govt.nz or contact their nearest police station.