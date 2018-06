Police have released the name of the man killed in an early morning crash at Utiku, south of Taihape.

He was 68-year-old Wayne Robert Hughes, of Whanganui.

Police were alerted that a van had gone over a bank on State Highway 1 near Mickelsons Rd about 3.40am yesterday.

Police extended their sympathies to Hughes' family and friends.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.