More than a dozen women have made complaints to the Law Society in the months after sexual allegations against law firm Russell McVeagh were made public.

Up to 17 formal complaints of a sexual nature are understood to have been made to the group since allegations of excessive alcohol and inappropriate behaviour against student interns made headlines in February.

A spokesman told the Herald they could not give out information relating to a particular complaint or say whether or not they had received any.

"The legislation sets certain parameters and we're obliged to work within that,'' he said.

Advertisement

"That related specifically to confirming whether or not particular complaints have been received.''

However, president of the society, Kathryn Beck, told Newsroom the 17 complaints had been lodged after allegations against Russell McVeagh came to light earlier this year.

It was also believed that at least one of the complaints was from a woman who had worked as a summer intern at the firm, the news site reported.

The allegations made included that male employees at the firm had taken part in sexual acts with female intern students taking part in a summer law-clerk programme more than two years ago.

After the allegations, a number of universities around the country cancelled their involvement with its students and the law firm; including internship connections and seminar workshops on campus.

An independent review of incidents of sexual harrassment at the firm is expected to be released in the coming days.

Russell McVeagh announced in March that it had appointed Dame Margaret Bazley to lead the external review that would look at incidents during 2015 and 2016.