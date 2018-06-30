When Natalie and Shaun Cattell welcome their second baby in a few weeks they will have more time and money than with their first.

The Mt Wellington couple will be $4000 a year better off with Labour's new Families package than after the birth of their son Torin, now 2.

And instead of delving into savings to spend time with their new baby the family will have 26 weeks paid parental leave.

"For us it's massive, it will allow me to be at home with the new baby for the first six months without having to use our house deposit," Cattall said.

"It's an extra 10 weeks at home which we are extremely grateful for."

At the moment Cattall works four days a week as a high school teacher and husband Shaun works full time as production accounts manager.

Four years ago they made the hard decision - a baby or a house.

They decided they wanted to start a family so used their savings to allow Natalie six months off work when Torin was born.

"We had to decide do we want kids or do we want a house because we couldn't do both at the same time," Cattall said.

"We are happy with our choice but buying a house is still high on the dream list."

When the new baby is six months old Cattall plans to return to work as a design and visual communications teacher.

The baby go to the same daycare Torin attends four days a week.

"I love my job and I want to work but it's great to be able to decide what is best for us as a family."

"It is nice to know we can make decisions around what happens with our children instead of being forced into sending them to daycare."

Cattall said the extra paid parental leave and a lump sum as part of a teacher's maternity package means part time work when she does return.

"The extra money also means I won't have to work as many hours when I do go back because we won't have depleted our savings."

"It means more time with Torin and the baby which is really important to us."