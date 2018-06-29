National Party leader Simon Bridges finished a public meeting in Hastings by playing the drums.

Bridges posted the video of himself playing the drums to his Facebook page, saying he "couldn't help" himself.

"Great way to finish my public meeting in Hastings," he added.

Bridges was seen performing a number of jazz-styled off-beats and clip beats before moving around the toms and onto the ride cymbal.

Simon Bridges posted the video to his Facebook page on Friday afternoon. Photo / Facebook

This is not the first time Bridges publicly displayed his passion for drumming, and he has previously spoken about his musical inclinations.

Bridges threw some beats while wearing a white business shirt and a tie and, it has to be said, seems to know what he's doing with the sticks.

People on Facebook were quick to comment on Bridges' drumming skills, with some people calling him a "man of many, many talents".

"Drumming up business," someone else said.

"You should get some of your National Party colleagues together and form a band Simon. That would set the House rocking and drown out the muppets on the left with their crazy policies," another Facebook user commented.