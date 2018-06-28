A member of the public who went to the aid of a man being beaten up by a gang ended up in hospital after being hit on the head with a bottle.

A man was allegedly being assaulted with a weapon by Mongrel Mob members on Devon St West, New Plymouth, about 7.30pm on Wednesday when members of the public stepped in to help.

Police said the Good Samaritans were then allegedly set upon by the group.

One of the men who went to help was struck in the head with a bottle and went to hospital for treatment.

"This attack was perpetrated by a group of thugs on innocent members of the public," said Detective Acting Sergeant Heath Karlson.

"Many families and children witnessed the disgusting attack as well, which is hugely concerning.

"This kind of behaviour is not acceptable and we are pleased we have been able to arrest those responsible and hold them to account."

Yesterday, police visited multiple addresses in New Plymouth which were believed to have links to the Mongrel Mob gang.

Three men, aged 17, 22, and 32, were arrested and charged with offences including participating in an organised criminal group and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They appeared in New Plymouth District Court yesterday and were due to appear again on July 12.

"We want to reassure the public that we will investigate these types of incidents vigorously and will bring before the courts all persons responsible," Karlson said.

If you witnessed the attack, call Detective Acting Sergeant Heath Karlson or Detective Chris Ander at New Plymouth Police on 06 759 5500. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.