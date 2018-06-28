An man has been arrested over an alleged assault of a Sikh journalist who was reporting on a protest for the NZ Punjabi News website.

Police said a 37-year old male would appear in the Auckland District Court on July 2 charged with common assault.

Auckland-based journalist Jaspreet Singh, 30, was allegedly attacked while covering the protest outside Unitec about vulgarities being used on social media by a migrant support worker.

Police said the alleged assault happened on Monday May 21.

Singh said he was just doing his job when he was assaulted.