The Government will contribute to two of Rotorua Lakes Council's "Big Moves" projects, it was announced at the Redwoods this morning.

Regional Economic Development Under-Secretary Fletcher Tabuteau said $811,625 from the Provincial Growth Fund would go towards final business cases for developing and enhancing Rotorua's Lakefront and Whakarewarewa Forest.

"These projects will develop and extend key infrastructure at the lakefront and forest which will support the growth of the tourism sector as well as provide investment opportunities and employment.

"It is anticipated the projects once complete will generate over $350 million in private and iwi investment, and potentially over 800 jobs for the region," Tabuteau said.

The council's plan for the lakefront included an interactive sculpture park, visitor and coach parking, upgraded public toilets, a waka launching space and viewing platform, and jetty changes.

The council was also considering options for improving Long Mile Road and improvements at Waipa which are high-use entrances to the Whakarewarewa forest trail networks.

Tabuteau said it was transformational projects like these that the Provincial Growth Fund was interested in advancing.

"It's been great to see the spirit of collaboration between the Rotorua Lakes Council and local iwi who have been key partners in developing both projects over many years."

Tabuteau also acknowledged the Bay of Connections Group who released its Visitor Economy Strategy today alongside the growth fund announcement.

"We now have an overarching visitor economic strategy for the wider region which provides a context for the lakeside and forest projects.

"This is a fantastic accomplishment and I acknowledge the work and commitment from all the partners involved, including the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment."

More to come.