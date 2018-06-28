A heavy blanket of fog has settled over parts of Auckland - affecting flights and motorways, but also keeping winter temperatures at bay.

MetService lead meteorologist Mark Todd said the fog stretched from Auckland through Waikato, Waitomo and Taumarunui.

"It set in overnight, but in Auckland it was more early morning. Auckland can be very stubborn with fog, so the best indication is it could be around until midday."

HEADS UP: Due to fog, there is some reduce visibility on the network, please take extra care out there and remember to drive to the roads conditions. ^MF pic.twitter.com/1wu9ZA0Kdn — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 28, 2018

Fog currently at Auckland Airport – delays and cancellations expected. For the latest flight information: https://t.co/GQmFRwNcy4 or use our app. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) June 28, 2018

At least 15 domestic flights had been cancelled, including one to Wellington, and seven delayed.

Domestic flights to Christchurch and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog.

Auckland Airport issued its first fog restrictions at 1.54am. Flights were unaffected until 5.13am, when one flight to Wellington was cancelled. More flights could be affected later today.

The NZ Transport Agency has also warned of heavy patches of fog on the Southern and Northwestern Motorways.

Once the fog cleared, however, it should be a fine day for Auckland, with light southerlies and a high of 13C.

Indeed fog has formed in the #Auckland CBD ~Chris pic.twitter.com/g2HHoQsfiZ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 28, 2018

Central parts of the country continued the cold spell, with temperatures at about 5.30am dropping well into the negatives.

In the South Island Tekapo was at -4C and Pukaki -5C, while the central North Island was sitting around -2C.

Most of the country would clear for a fine day, Todd said.

Northland could start the day with a few showers, but these would be gone early afternoon.

We're watching the possibility for widespread fog to develop in northern Waikato and parts of Auckland early Friday morning.



This could affect the morning commute in Auckland, Hamilton, Pukekohe, and elsewhere along SH1.



Be sure to leave extra time and extra following distance! pic.twitter.com/o6ZivAdwX7 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 28, 2018

The only other areas with a bit of unsettled weather were the North Island's East Coast, which would get a few isolated showers from Gisborne to Wairarapa, and the far south around Southland and Clutha.

Tomorrow was looking like the best day of the weekend, Todd said.

"It will start off fairly cool again, but should warm up across the country."

The ridge of high pressure covering the country was expected to slowly move away east on Saturday, as a front approached from the Tasman Sea.

The effects of the front, arriving Sunday, would start to affect the West Coast of the South Island and lower North Island late Saturday.

On Sunday periods of rain were forecast for many places, including potentially heavy rain about Westland, Buller and northwest Nelson, Taranaki and the Tararua Range.

A showery west to southwest flow would follow on Monday, when westerly gales were possible about the lower North Island.

A ridge was forecast to spread over much of the country on Tuesday, easing the southwesterlies and showers for most places.

However, the showers would persist about Northland, as the winds tended easterly there.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Fine, but chance shower until afternoon. Southerlies. 15C high, 4C overnight.

Auckland

​ Foggy start then becoming fine. Light southerlies. 13C high, 3C overnight.

Hamilton

Fine, apart from morning fog. Light winds. 13C high, -2C overnight.

​

Tauranga

A fine day. Light winds. 15C high, 3C overnight.

New Plymouth Fine, but cloud at times. Light winds. 13C high, 2C overnight.



Napier Fine, but cloud at times. Some morning frosts. Light winds. 14C high, 0C overnight.



Wellington Partly cloudy and the chance of a morning shower. Light southerlies. 12C high, 5C overnight.



Nelson A fine day with morning frosts. Light winds. 12C high, 1C overnight.

Christchurch Morning cloud and early frosts, then fine. Southwesterlies dying out in the morning. 12C high, -1C overnight.



Dunedin Morning cloud breaking to long fine spells. Light winds. 11C high, 4C overnight.