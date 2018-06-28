Crashes on Auckland's southwestern motorway and southern motorway are causing delays for commuters as the city enters peak traffic.

The crash on the southwestern is blocking the right southbound lane of State Highway 20 just after the Bader Dr over bridge.

SH20 SOUTH WESTERN MWY - CRASH - 3.30PM

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane just after Bader Drive over-bridge Expect delays in both directions or avoid area if possible. ^MF pic.twitter.com/K4707fgFWK — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 28, 2018

Commuters were advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Auckland Airport was advising travellers to allow extra time when planning their journey to the airport.

Please allow additional travel time when planning your journey to the Airport this evening. https://t.co/9cyfJFEPIi — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) June 28, 2018

Another crash was causing disruption for travellers on the southern motorway on State Highway 1.

The crash was blocking the left southbound lane at the Greenlane on-ramp.

Delays were expected in the area.