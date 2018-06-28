Graduation from Police College today was extra special for one officer who got to propose to his same-sex partner in front of all his colleagues.

The video of the "extra special graduation" was posted by NZ Police on social media with the very fitting hashtags #proposalgoals and #heputaringonit.

Graduation was extra special for one New Zealand police officer today. Photo / Instagram

It shows Constable Erik, who today graduated as part of Wing 315, being called to the front and then calling his partner who was there to watch him graduate.

The officer then gets down on one knee and pops the question. His partner says yes and the crowd breaks into applause as the couple hugs.

"How wonderful is that. Absolutely lovely," a Facebook user commented.

"Awwwwww congratulations to the happy couple!!!! Super cute," someone else said.

The graduation happened this afternoon at the Royal New Zealand Police College in Porirua, and saw 42 women and 36 men graduating.