Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage has suggested people using the country's Great Walks should pack a power bill to prove to rangers they're Kiwis.

Sage appeared at a parliamentary committee today to answer questions about her portfolio.

Among the questions were a series of patsies from fellow Green MP Chloe Swarbrick about a trial of higher prices for overseas tourists on four Great Walks.

"How would [the Department of Conservation] propose to enforce the charges?" Swarbrick asked.

Advertisement

Sage said rangers would be at the huts to check fees had been paid.

"For people saying they are New Zealand residents or citizens they would be expected to have something like a power bill or a driver's licence to show that they are New Zealand citizens or residents," she said.

National's conservation spokeswoman Sarah Dowie, who is also a member of the Environment Select Committee, said New Zealanders had an expectation that they had open access to the great outdoors.

"Instead, Ms Sage expects when we pack our tramping bags we will remember to include our latest power bill."

In the trial, from October to April 2019, international visitors will pay roughly double for DOC huts and campsites on the four most popular Great Walks - Milford, Kepler, Routeburn and Abel Tasman Coast.

The increased fee aims to help DOC manage visitor numbers and increase revenue for track maintenance.

Prices for huts for international visitors, including children, on the Milford Track will be $140 per night, on the Kepler and Routeburn $130 per night and Abel Tasman Coastal Walk $75 per night.

Hut prices for New Zealanders will remain at $70 a night for the Milford, $65 per night for the Kepler and Routeburn, and $38 per night for Abel Tasman.

New Zealanders under 18 will remain free of charge.

DOC expects to recover up to an additional $2.9 million during the trial period without significantly reducing bookings and visitor demand.