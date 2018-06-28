The area around Taupō Museum has been evacuated and cordoned off after staff found what is believed to be an old missile.

In a Facebook post shortly after 3pm, Taupō District Council said an old missile had been found among its collection in Taupō Museum.

"We can't confirm if it's decommissioned or not."

The post said the Defence Force was on its way to take a closer look.

"In the meantime, we've cordoned off the area by the museum, the rose gardens and the playground on Tongariro South Domain as a precaution."



The museum has been evacuated.

Taupō police Senior Sergeant Tony Jeurissen said Taupō Museum staff had found what was described as a "metal cylinder with wings" in a storeroom this morning.

He said it had 'remove before firing' written on the bottom which led them to think it was explosive.

There was no paperwork for the item and staff were not able to locate it in their records.

The council's communications manager Lisa Nairne said it appeared the item had been received before the register started.

"We can't confirm how long it's been there."

More to come.