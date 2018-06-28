The ultimate showcase for the beautiful game, the Fifa World Cup, is in full swing. Already there have been amazing individual and team performances. And from a New Zealand perspective, it is inspiring to see some smaller footballing nations like Iceland and Mexico performing so well against the giants of Argentina and Germany.

However, what has struck me about this World Cup isn't the incredible goals and performances, it's the intimidation and bullying that has been so apparent. And I'm not talking about a minority hooligan element among the fans. Thankfully, that has so far not manifested itself in Russia.

I'm talking about the dissension, lack of respect and downright contempt the world's greatest players have shown the referees.

Footballers have always been famous for on-field histrionics and theatrics. A foul tackle often sees the victimised player writhing on the pitch in unimaginable agony, only to leap up two seconds after the referee has awarded the free kick or penalty. These kinds of performances have blighted the modern game for some time. We have become accustomed to seeing players behave this way and are so desensitised we've accepted it as part of the game.

Advertisement

What's different about this World Cup is the way the players gang up on the referee in response to a foul or a nasty tackle. Following the Oscar-winning theatrics, the referee often finds himself in the middle of a baying mob of players hell-bent on bullying and intimidating him into making a decision favourable to their team.

The disrespect has been astonishing, especially when you contrast it with the players' behaviour in the recent rugby series between the All Blacks and France.

Of course, there were some dodgy refereeing decisions made on the rugby field and of course there were plenty of instances of bad play on both sides. The difference was the deference shown to the referee, whose decisions were largely calmly accepted by players without for throwing their arms up in the air in righteous indignation.

This poor sportsmanship is bad enough in itself but it becomes so much worse when you see it replicated in the performances of impressionable boys and girls.

I saw its effects just last Saturday.

Sadly, it's not the accurate passing, one-touch control or goal-scoring prowess of the world's best footballers being reflected in our kids on fields up and down the country.

No, it's the histrionics when things go wrong, the dissension and the backchatting to the referee that we see played out.

And these behaviours extend to parents, who often find it hard to control their emotions - ironically, standing next to a massive sign saying: "These are kids, the coaches are volunteers, the referees are human, this is not the World Cup".

If the beautiful game is to retain its status as the most popular and loved sport across the globe, it's time Fifa cleaned up its act. It has already done the impossible and got rid of the seemingly invincible Sepp Blatter and the stench of corruption so long a stain on the game.

It has also spent millions on goal-line technology and the new video assistant referee, but has managed to overlook a fundamental aspect of the game: fair play and respect for everyone on the field, including the referee.

Rugby players are no doubt watching the football World Cup with a justifiable smugness. Deference to the match officials and team discipline is an integral part of rugby and the game is all the better for it.

So, Fifa, it can be done. We owe it to the next generation of Ronaldos and Messis, let alone the millions of worldwide supporters, to make sure the beautiful game stays just that, without the disrespectful, foul-mouthed prima donnas who have taken centre stage in Russia.

• Helen Borich is a director of Write Solutions, a copywriting, editing and proofreading service.