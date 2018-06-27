A woman has been critically injured after she was hit by a truck in Auckland this morning.
She was hit just after 9.20am on St Lukes Road and is now being taken to hospital.
Traffic is being diverted on St Lukes Rd, near the intersection with New North
Rd.
Traffic heading towards St Lukes from New North Rd has been reduced to one
lane and cars heading away from St Lukes mall are being diverted to
Taylors Rd.
Advertisement
Police are investigating the crash and have asked drivers to avoid the area.