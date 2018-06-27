A woman has been critically injured after she was hit by a truck in Auckland this morning.

She was hit just after 9.20am on St Lukes Road and is now being taken to hospital.

UPDATE 9:45AM - ROAD CLOSED

A section of St Lukes Rd, between New North Rd & Taylors Rd, is NOW CLOSED and diversions are being set. Avoid this area please. ^TP

Traffic is being diverted on St Lukes Rd, near the intersection with New North

Rd.

Traffic heading towards St Lukes from New North Rd has been reduced to one

lane and cars heading away from St Lukes mall are being diverted to

Taylors Rd.

Police are investigating the crash and have asked drivers to avoid the area.