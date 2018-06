A horse was seriously injured overnight after it was hit by a car near Whakatāne.

A police spokesman said the collision was reported at 1.53am on Thornton Rd near Broadmore Rd and Golf Links Rd.

"The initial report reads that there were two horses on the road – one was hit and received serious injuries, the other ran away."

He said no humans were injured and the second horse was located a short time later.

Advertisement

The car had to be towed from the scene.