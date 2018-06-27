Rotorua was one of the coldest spots in the North Island overnight, reaching a low of -2.9C.

MetService meteorologist John Law said the city was "definitely in contention" for the title of coldest spot, particularly when looking at populated areas.

"We've got plenty of frosts around. [Rotorua] was one of the coldest in the North Island."

Between 5am and 6am Taupō also reached a low of -2.9C. The temperature on the Desert Rd reached a bone-chilling low of -5C overnight while Waiouru logged -3.6C.

Rotorua residents woke up to a frosty morning. Photo/Katty Sanford

Rotorua was colder than other populated areas in the Bay of Plenty, including Tauranga which logged 1.7C and Whakatāne which was sitting at 0.4C overnight.

Law said Rotorua residents could expect the cool temperatures to stick around.



Another cold night coming up tonight, check the latest forecasts at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^JL pic.twitter.com/HzUIJHDOM1 — MetService (@MetService) June 27, 2018

"If you go through the next few days, there might be a bit more cloud today but as a high pressure builds we've got more cold nights to come. Particularly on Friday night, Saturday morning," he said.

"If you're out first thing on Saturday morning do watch out for icy patches on the road."



Law said the temperature in Rotorua was logged at the airport so it could differ in different areas.

MetService lead meteorologist Mark Todd said the coldest areas this morning were in the central North Island high country, but a layer of cloud kept temperatures higher than expected in the South Island.

The forecast for Rotorua today is a high of 11C and low of 1C, cloud increasing in the evening and light winds.