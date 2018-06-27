Paekākāriki Hill Rd north of Wellington is closed after a car veered off the road this morning, trapping the driver in the wreckage.

Police said the vehicle had come to a stop about 60m down a bank on the Paekakariki side of the road.

"One person is trapped in the car and is communicating with rescuers, work is under way to free them."

Emergency services were called at 7.53am, police said.

Advertisement

The vehicle left the road on the Paekākāriki side of the steep hill.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.